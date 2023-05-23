HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

32-year-old man hacked to death in Maraimalai Nagar

The police are probing whether he was killed due to professional rivalry or a relationship with a woman

May 23, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old man was hacked to death by a gang of unidentified men on Monday in Maraimalai Nagar.

The police said the victim V. Manoharan, a resident of Hanumanthapuram, near Maraimalai Nagar, was in the business of renting out earth movers. Late on Monday, when he was riding his bike near the Kondamangalam panchayat office, unidentified men on two bikes waylaid him while brandishing weapons. Manoharan fled on foot but the group caught up and hacked him to death before fleeing.

The Maraimalai Nagar police began an investigation after sending his body to the Government Chengalpattu Hospital for a post-mortem. The police are probing whether he was killed due to professional rivalry or a relationship with a woman.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.