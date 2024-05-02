GIFT a SubscriptionGift
32-year-old arrested for stealing two-wheeler parked outside house in Seven Wells

May 02, 2024 01:07 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Seven Wells police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old history-sheeter of Ponneri for stealing a two-wheeler that had been parked outside a house.

The police said M. Balaji was a resident of Veerasamy Street in Seven Wells and worked as a sales executive for a private company. On March 21, 2023, Mr. Balaji parked his two-wheeler outside his house and went to bed. The next morning, he found that his two-wheeler had been stolen.

Mr. Balaji lodged a complaint with the Seven Wells police. Based on his complaint, the police began an investigation and analysed the footage of the closed circuit television cameras in the area and identified the suspect as A. Rafiq of Hariharan Bazaar Street in Ponneri. The police team raided the suspect house and found five stolen two-wheelers, including Mr. Balaji’s.

The police found that Rafiq had been involved in eight criminal cases, which are pending in police stations, including Korukkupet, Ponneri, and Tondiarpet.

