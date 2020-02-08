32 samples test negative for virus: Health Secy.

Thirty-two of the 36 nasal, throat swabs and blood samples have tested negative for novel coronavirus (nCoV) in Tamil Nadu, while the results of four samples were under process, according to Health Secretary Beela Rajesh.

As of now, 17,000 travellers from China and other affected countries were screened for symptoms of nCoV at airports and seaports in the State. A total of 1,603 persons are under home surveillance, she told reporters on Friday.

Ms. Rajesh pointed out that 83 persons belonging to Tamil Nadu, who were among those flown from China and quarantined in Delhi, tested negative for nCoV.

Condition stable

Presently, 11 persons were under observation in isolation wards in the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, and government medical college hospitals at Tiruchi, Tiruvarur, Kanyakumari and IRT Perundurai. She said that the condition of all 11 was stable.

“We have lifted samples from persons suspected to have symptoms. In case of a positive result, we will launch contact screening. As of now, we have regular surveillance and awareness activities,” she said in reply to a question about two city students, who were admitted to an isolation ward. “Seventeen persons, including heads of departments, senior IAS officials, additional directors and doctors are on a two-day field inspection. They are visiting all isolation wards across the State and will check on adherence to protocols, assess preparedness and those under home surveillance,” she said.

The members were also visiting the five districts that share a border with Kerala, she added.