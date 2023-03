March 08, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 32 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Of these, there were seven cases each in Chennai and Coimbatore. A total of 16 persons were discharged after treatment, while the total active caseload stood at 186. A total of 3,095 samples were tested on Wednesday. As per Tuesday’s data, the overall positivity rate of the State stood at 0.9%.