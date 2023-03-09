HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

32 kg ganja seized at three places, eight persons arrested 

March 09, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police have seized 32 kg of ganja at three places and arrested eight peddlers.

Following a tip-off, a police team intercepted three persons at Zam Bazaar and on searching their baggage, found ganja in it. The team arrested Rajib Debnath, 39, Nandu Makarji, 24, and Ujjal Saha, 24, from Tripura and seized 19 kg of ganja from them.

The Prohibition and Enforcement Wing, Ambattur, on Thursday arrested three youths who were possessing 9 kg of ganja to be sold near Annanur railway station. The accused were identified as M. Hariharasudhan, 22, R. Pradeep, 23, of Purasawalkam and S. Rohit, 18, of Ayanavaram.

Meanwhile, the Royapettah police on Wednesday arrested E. Munusamy, 61, of Korukkupet who was found possessing 4 kg of contraband at Dr. Natesan Road-Lylod’s Road junction.

The Pazhavanthangal police arrested P. Lingaraj, 34, of Tambaram and seized 9 grams of methamphetamine from him.

Related Topics

Chennai / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.