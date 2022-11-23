  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

32 fresh cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

November 23, 2022 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu reported 32 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. There were no new cases in 23 districts.

Five persons tested positive for the infection in Chennai. The State has so far reported 35,93,975 COVID-19 cases. A total of 66 persons were discharged in the State. The number of active cases stood at 385. Of this, Chennai accounted for 50 active cases, while there were 36 active cases each in Chengalpattu and Kanyakumari and 34 in Coimbatore.

A total of 7,073 samples were tested in the State.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / health

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.