32 fresh cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

November 23, 2022 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu reported 32 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. There were no new cases in 23 districts.

Five persons tested positive for the infection in Chennai. The State has so far reported 35,93,975 COVID-19 cases. A total of 66 persons were discharged in the State. The number of active cases stood at 385. Of this, Chennai accounted for 50 active cases, while there were 36 active cases each in Chengalpattu and Kanyakumari and 34 in Coimbatore.

A total of 7,073 samples were tested in the State.