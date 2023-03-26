ADVERTISEMENT

32 abandoned vehicles seized across the city

March 26, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police took action following complaints and suggestions from residents during a recent drive; among the seized vehicles were 26 two-wheelers, one autorickshaw and five mini-vans

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police, in a special drive, seized 32 vehicles which were abandoned by owners and parked on the roadside in various parts of the city on Saturday. This follows suggestions and complaints from the residents.

A senior police officer said a special drive was conducted in coordination with the local police in various parts of the city to seize vehicles parked on the roadside for reasons such as absence of proper documents. Thirty-two vehicles — 26 two-wheelers, one autorickshaw and five mini vans — were found to be abandoned. In a similar drive earlier, the police had seized 32 two-wheelers.

The police, based on the registration numbers, identified the owners of a few vehicles and handed them over. The remaining vehicles have been seized and kept at police stations. These vehicles would be auctioned in future, the added. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / police

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US