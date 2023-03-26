HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

32 abandoned vehicles seized across the city

The police took action following complaints and suggestions from residents during a recent drive; among the seized vehicles were 26 two-wheelers, one autorickshaw and five mini-vans

March 26, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police, in a special drive, seized 32 vehicles which were abandoned by owners and parked on the roadside in various parts of the city on Saturday. This follows suggestions and complaints from the residents.

A senior police officer said a special drive was conducted in coordination with the local police in various parts of the city to seize vehicles parked on the roadside for reasons such as absence of proper documents. Thirty-two vehicles — 26 two-wheelers, one autorickshaw and five mini vans — were found to be abandoned. In a similar drive earlier, the police had seized 32 two-wheelers.

The police, based on the registration numbers, identified the owners of a few vehicles and handed them over. The remaining vehicles have been seized and kept at police stations. These vehicles would be auctioned in future, the added. 

Related Topics

Chennai / police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.