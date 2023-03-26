32 abandoned vehicles seized across the city

March 26, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Police, in a special drive, seized 32 vehicles which were abandoned by owners and parked on the roadside in various parts of the city on Saturday. This follows suggestions and complaints from the residents.

A senior police officer said a special drive was conducted in coordination with the local police in various parts of the city to seize vehicles parked on the roadside for reasons such as absence of proper documents. Thirty-two vehicles — 26 two-wheelers, one autorickshaw and five mini vans — were found to be abandoned. In a similar drive earlier, the police had seized 32 two-wheelers.

The police, based on the registration numbers, identified the owners of a few vehicles and handed them over. The remaining vehicles have been seized and kept at police stations. These vehicles would be auctioned in future, the added.