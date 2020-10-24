315 g of gold seized

CHENNAI

24 October 2020 01:08 IST

Customs Department officials have seized 315 g of gold, estimated to cost ₹16.7 lakh, allegedly smuggled from Dubai.

According to the Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport, Gani, 49, of Thondi arrived from Dubai and was intercepted on suspicion of carrying gold. During questioning, he reportedly confessed to hiding gold in his rectum. Officials recovered 215 g of gold from him. Two bits of gold weighing 50 g each were found in his trouser pocket and the passenger was arrested as this was his second such crime.

