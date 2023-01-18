3.14 kg of gold seized at Chennai airport

January 18, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Customs officials seized 3.14 kg of gold worth ₹1.59 crore at Chennai airport in four cases on January 15 and 16.

On January 15, two passengers who arrived from Dubai through Muscat were detained and officials found 900 grams of gold in the form of yellow foil hidden in their laptops and mini CPUs, according to a press release. In one more case on the same day, the officials seized eight bangles weighing 766 grams from two passengers who arrived from Sharjah.

On January 16, a passenger who arrived from Kuwait was held for attempting to smuggle gold in paste form hidden in his rectum and officials seized 645 grams of gold from the passenger. The same day, customs officials seized 837 grams of gold in paste form from two passengers who arrived from Colombo.