ADVERTISEMENT

3.14 kg of gold seized at Chennai airport

January 18, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Customs officials seized 3.14 kg of gold worth ₹1.59 crore at Chennai airport in four cases on January 15 and 16.

On January 15, two passengers who arrived from Dubai through Muscat were detained and officials found 900 grams of gold in the form of yellow foil hidden in their laptops and mini CPUs, according to a press release. In one more case on the same day, the officials seized eight bangles weighing 766 grams from two passengers who arrived from Sharjah.

On January 16, a passenger who arrived from Kuwait was held for attempting to smuggle gold in paste form hidden in his rectum and officials seized 645 grams of gold from the passenger. The same day, customs officials seized 837 grams of gold in paste form from two passengers who arrived from Colombo.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US