HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

3.14 kg of gold seized at Chennai airport

January 18, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Customs officials seized 3.14 kg of gold worth ₹1.59 crore at Chennai airport in four cases on January 15 and 16.

On January 15, two passengers who arrived from Dubai through Muscat were detained and officials found 900 grams of gold in the form of yellow foil hidden in their laptops and mini CPUs, according to a press release. In one more case on the same day, the officials seized eight bangles weighing 766 grams from two passengers who arrived from Sharjah.

On January 16, a passenger who arrived from Kuwait was held for attempting to smuggle gold in paste form hidden in his rectum and officials seized 645 grams of gold from the passenger. The same day, customs officials seized 837 grams of gold in paste form from two passengers who arrived from Colombo.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Airport / crime / gold and precious material

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.