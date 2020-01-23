Chennai

3.14 kg gold seized at airport

Two were arrested and 3.14 kg of gold, worth ₹1.30 crore, seized by the Customs at the Chennai airport, in different cases.

On Tuesday, Mohamed Huzaid and Chandrakumar were detained after five gold rings and four gold chains, weighing 948 g, were found in their pockets.

In another case, on the same day, Madhavan, who came from Dubai, was held for concealing 398 g of gold in his bag.

On Wednesday, Supreet Singh and Damanpreet Singh, who arrived from Bangkok, were found carrying 1.8 kg of gold paste. They were arrested.

Printable version | Jan 23, 2020 1:28:32 AM

