31-year-old man held in POCSO case 

The All Women Police, Anna Nagar, arrested a 31-year-old man whose name figured in the First Information Report (FIR) filed two weeks ago, for allegedly committing aggravated penetrative sexual assault on a minor girl.

Police said the man has been identified as Sathish, 31, a supplier of water cans. He was named in the FIR on August 30 and was arrested on Thursday. On September 1, a 14-year-old boy was arrested for raping the girl in 2022. He was produced before the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Board and was released.

