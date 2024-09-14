GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

31-year-old man held in POCSO case 

Published - September 14, 2024 08:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The All Women Police, Anna Nagar, arrested a 31-year-old man whose name figured in the First Information Report (FIR) filed two weeks ago, for allegedly committing aggravated penetrative sexual assault on a minor girl.

Police said the man has been identified as Sathish, 31, a supplier of water cans. He was named in the FIR on August 30 and was arrested on Thursday. On September 1, a 14-year-old boy was arrested for raping the girl in 2022. He was produced before the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Board and was released.

Published - September 14, 2024 08:21 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.