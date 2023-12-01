HamberMenu
31-year-old arrested for posting a video against a religious community by Cyber Crime police

December 01, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch of the Chennai City Police arrested a 31-year-old for posting a video on social media to create disharmony against a religious community on Thursday.

A senior official of the City Police said the Cyber Crime police filed a case based on a video, which was posted on social media with the description ‘I’m declaring war’. The video was posted with the intention of creating religious enmity and disharmony between two communities. The Cyber Crime police found the accused who posted the video to be M. Muhammed Suhail, a resident of Meenakshi Nagar in Pallavaram. The police officials, after arresting him, also seized his mobile phone, which was used for posting the video.

Suhail was later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

