31 persons test positive for COVID-19 in State; 24 districts log nil case

November 25, 2022 12:42 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
File photo for representation | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

As many as 31 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. There were no fresh infections in 24 districts and the remaining districts logged fewer than 10 cases each. Kanniyakumari reported five cases. Chennai, Coimbatore and Erode logged four cases each. As many as 63 persons were discharged after treatment. There were 353 active cases in the State, of which Chennai accounted for 44 cases, Kanyakumari 36 and Chengalpattu and Coimbatore 32 each. A total of 7,174 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 6,99,67,167.

