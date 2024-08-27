GIFT a SubscriptionGift
31 persons, including three dacoity suspects, detained under Goondas Act in Avadi

The three suspects, who were from Rajasthan, had robbed a a jewellery shop in Muthapudupet in April

Published - August 27, 2024 08:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Avadi Police Commissioner K. Shankar has invoked the stringent provisions of the Goondas Act and has issued detention orders on 31 suspects, including three persons arrested in connection with a dacoity at a jewellery shop in Muthapudupet.

On April 15, a gang of unidentified men visited the shop at Elliamman Nagar posing as customers when its owner Prakash Pukkaram was alone. While one of them quickly downed the shutters of the shop, the other two brandished guns at the owner. When Mr. Pukkaram attempted to raise an alarm, the gang hit him on the head with a gun. The men tied him up, looted the jewellery and cash from the shop, and fled the spot. After Mr. Pukkaram managed to free himself, he alerted the police.

The three suspects, who were from Rajasthan, were earlier arrested by the Muthapudupet Police and detained under the Goondas Act.

