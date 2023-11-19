31 differently abled couples tie the knot in mass wedding in Chennai

November 19, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Chennai

As many as 31 differently abled couples from across the State were married in a mass wedding ceremony held in the city on Sunday.

Jointly organised by Shree Geeta Bhavan Trust and the Tamil Nadu Differently-Abled Federation Charitable Trust (TNDFCT) to aid persons with disabilities find a life partner, this is the twelfth year for the event.

According to a press release, the trust had conducted a ‘swayamvaram’ for the women to find their respective grooms in 11 locations across the State and 43 pairs were shortlisted. The couples then underwent counselling. “The unique thing is that we make sure to check the medical compatibility, so if the couple have children they won’t be disabled,” said P. Simmachandran, president of TNDFCT.

Eventually, 31 couples were wed and received home essentials. They would also get one month’s worth of essential commodities, such as dal, rice, and sugar from the Trust. “My husband and I knew each other but were unable to wed as I am disabled, and we did not have funds for a ceremony. This initiative helped us come together and convince our parents,” said Shanmugapriya, from Madurai.

“The State government does help us conduct these events. However, most times they end up giving facilities like a temple hall or other facilities that are on the first floor and are inaccessible for the differently abled. This forces us to look elsewhere,” Mr. Simmachandran said.

Madras High Court judge Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy, Director of Welfare of the Differently-Abled A.K.Kamal Kishore and other members of the Trust were also present.