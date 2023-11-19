HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

31 differently abled couples tie the knot in mass wedding in Chennai

Jointly organised by Shree Geeta Bhavan Trust and the Tamil Nadu Differently-Abled Federation Charitable Trust to aid persons with disabilities find a life partner, this is the twelfth year for the event

November 19, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Participants at the mass wedding event for persons with disabilities held in Chennai on Sunday.

Participants at the mass wedding event for persons with disabilities held in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

As many as 31 differently abled couples from across the State were married in a mass wedding ceremony held in the city on Sunday.

Jointly organised by Shree Geeta Bhavan Trust and the Tamil Nadu Differently-Abled Federation Charitable Trust (TNDFCT) to aid persons with disabilities find a life partner, this is the twelfth year for the event.

According to a press release, the trust had conducted a ‘swayamvaram’ for the women to find their respective grooms in 11 locations across the State and 43 pairs were shortlisted. The couples then underwent counselling. “The unique thing is that we make sure to check the medical compatibility, so if the couple have children they won’t be disabled,” said P. Simmachandran, president of TNDFCT.

Eventually, 31 couples were wed and received home essentials. They would also get one month’s worth of essential commodities, such as dal, rice, and sugar from the Trust. “My husband and I knew each other but were unable to wed as I am disabled, and we did not have funds for a ceremony. This initiative helped us come together and convince our parents,” said Shanmugapriya, from Madurai.

“The State government does help us conduct these events. However, most times they end up giving facilities like a temple hall or other facilities that are on the first floor and are inaccessible for the differently abled. This forces us to look elsewhere,” Mr. Simmachandran said.

Madras High Court judge Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy, Director of Welfare of the Differently-Abled A.K.Kamal Kishore and other members of the Trust were also present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.