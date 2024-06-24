ADVERTISEMENT

31 detained under Goondas Act in Chennai, 708 so far this year

Published - June 24, 2024 01:30 pm IST - Chennai

Persons involved in cases of murder, attempt to murder, theft and narcotics smuggling have been detained under provisions of the stringent law, police said

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner, Sandeep Rai Rathore, has issued orders detaining 31 persons who were arrested in various criminal cases under the Goondas Act, so as to prevent them from indulging in further criminal activities.

How is the Goondas Act invoked? | Explained

This year, from January 1, 2024, to Sunday, June 23, a total of 364 persons who were involved in cases of murder, attempt to murder and causing disturbance to public have been detained under the stringent detention law. The Chennai police has also invoked the provisions of the Goondas Act against 122 persons involved in theft, robbery and chain snatching; 159 persons involved in smuggling/selling drugs including ganja as well as 27 persons involved in the smuggling/selling of gutkha and tobacco products banned by the Tamil Nadu Government.

In all, a total of 708 accused persons have been detained under Goondas Act in Chennai so far this year.

From June 17 to 23, 31 persons were detained under the Goondas Act, a press release said.

