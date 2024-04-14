ADVERTISEMENT

31 candidates from Manidhaneyam academy clear TNPSC Group I Exam

April 14, 2024 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 31 candidates who received free coaching at Manidhanaeyam Free IAS Academy have cleared the Group I examination conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). According to a press release from Manidhanaeyam Foundation chairman Saidai Duraisamy, eight candidates had received appointment orders for the Deputy Collector post, eight for the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police, nine for the Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes post, four for Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies post, and one each for the Rural Development Assistant Director and District Employment Officer posts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US