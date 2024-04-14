GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

31 candidates from Manidhaneyam academy clear TNPSC Group I Exam

April 14, 2024 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 31 candidates who received free coaching at Manidhanaeyam Free IAS Academy have cleared the Group I examination conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). According to a press release from Manidhanaeyam Foundation chairman Saidai Duraisamy, eight candidates had received appointment orders for the Deputy Collector post, eight for the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police, nine for the Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes post, four for Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies post, and one each for the Rural Development Assistant Director and District Employment Officer posts.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.