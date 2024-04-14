31 candidates from Manidhaneyam academy clear TNPSC Group I Exam

April 14, 2024 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 31 candidates who received free coaching at Manidhanaeyam Free IAS Academy have cleared the Group I examination conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). According to a press release from Manidhanaeyam Foundation chairman Saidai Duraisamy, eight candidates had received appointment orders for the Deputy Collector post, eight for the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police, nine for the Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes post, four for Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies post, and one each for the Rural Development Assistant Director and District Employment Officer posts.