31 blackbuck group sightings recorded

A total of 31 blackbuck and 87 spotted deer group sightings were noted during the Annual Wildlife Estimation that was carried out at the Guindy National Park and Raj Bhavan, which are part of Reserve Forest, by the Wildlife Division, Chennai, on February 23 and 24.

A total of six transect lines were laid at the Guindy National Park and three at Raj Bhavan for the purpose of estimation. A total 15 student volunteers and N. Bhaskaran, assistant professor, AVC College, Mayiladuthurai, took part in the estimation, along with C.H. Padma, Wildlife Warden, Chennai, staff members and biologists.

The transects were covered during early morning and evening. “Around 52, plus or minus 22, blackbucks and 133, plus or minus 29, spotted deer are estimated to be there in the park,” said Mr. N. Baskaran.

He said that numbers were similar compared to last year. “Last year, the sampling was done only for a day and we felt it was insufficient. This time we did for one more day and included larger groups,” he added.

Ms. Padma said that it was mandatory to have scientific estimation in any wildlife area as per Ministry of Environment and Forest guidelines. “Estimation will always help us in future planning and management strategies, which is very important to maintain viable population in a wildlife area,” she said.