301 help centres set up to facilitate Aadhaar enrolment

The State government through the Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation (TACTV) has set up 301 help centres to facilitate Aadhaar enrolment.
There are 285 centres set up at Tahsildar offices and 15 in regional offices of the Corporation, according to an official press release. The services can also be availed at the Corporation headquarters. “People who have already registered for Aadhaar number/Aadhaar card but have not received it and those who have lost their cards can approach these 301 centres to know the number,” said the release.
It also said people can get Aadhaar smart cards from e-seva centres by paying Rs. 30. The release stated that people who have registered for Aadhaar number once need not queue up at the permanent centres again and again and can approach the 301 help centres.
