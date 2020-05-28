3,000 redeployed staff of Annamalai varsity get one year extension

The State government has issued orders extending by a year the service of over 3,000 staff from Annamalai University, who have been redeployed to various government departments in the State.

The Higher Education department has issued two separate orders extending their services in the government.

Accordingly, 2,635 excess non-teaching staff from the university, who were redeployed to various government departments in the Secretariat and elsewhere in categories including assistants, drivers and junior assistants, will continue to serve in the departments assigned to them from the time their tenure ends till the date of completion of three years.

The government, through another order, has extended the services of 211 surplus teaching staff in the category of assistant professors in various disciplines in the university and 40 surplus staff in the physical education and sports science department. They have been redeployed and appointed in the cadre of lecturers in the relevant disciplines of the Directorate of Technical Education and Physical Education Director in government polytechnic colleges and special institutions.

As many as 86 surplus teaching staff from the university will be redeployed to the Directorate of Technical Education and appointed as assistant professors in the relevant disciplines of government engineering colleges.

Also, 208 excess teaching staff from the University will be redeployed to the Directorate of Collegiate Education and be posted as assistant professors in arts and science colleges in relevant disciplines, the department secretary Apoorva has said.