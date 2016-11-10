3,000 police personnel to provide security for banks and post offices

In order to ensure that banking operations move on smoothly from Thursday, the Commissoner of Police of the Greater Chennai conducted a meeting with senior police officials about the provision of security arrangements in banks and post offices.

All banks in the city were shut on Wednesday and the public are expected to throng banks and post offices to exchange their Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.

During the meeting, security officials incharge of banks were consulted with regard to the procedures involved in transporting cash from the bank chest to the various branches and ATMs.

A press statement said that around 3,000 police personnel have been deployed at all branches of banks and post offices to regulate crowds and ensure security. Patrol vehicles and special mobile teams have been instructed to visit banks and ATMs at regular intervals and Home guards services have also been deployed. Traffic police personnel have further been instructed to regulate traffic near the banks and ATMs.

