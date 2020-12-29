300 vehicle checking points will be set up in city to enforce ban

Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Monday said an elaborate security arrangement will be in place to prevent revelry on beaches, roads and other places.
Mr. Aggarwal told reporters here that arrangements had been made to ensure compliance with the government’s order banning New Year celebrations on roads, beaches, hotels, clubs and resorts on the night of December 31 and January 1.
“We are going to restrict entry to beaches. Additional deployment will be there on Kamarajar Salai and East Coast Road and vehicle checks will be conducted.” The city police had drafted a scheme to prevent people from celebrating on roads and there would be 300 vehicle check points. “We want them to celebrate safely. Bike racing or bike stunts will endanger the lives of bikers and others who are on roads. We wish to do good to all. So all can stay in their homes and celebrate with their families,” Mr. Aggarwal said.
Asked if action would be taken against those who hold parties in beach houses, Mr. Aggarwal said: “It depends on the circumstances. If a family owns a beach house and they celebrate with close relatives, there is no issue with it. If they organise parties or celebrate by selling tickets, that won’t be allowed since it will be a public gathering.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath