300 vehicle checking points will be set up in city to enforce ban

Government order will be strictly enforced, says Commissioner of Police

Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Monday said an elaborate security arrangement will be in place to prevent revelry on beaches, roads and other places.

Mr. Aggarwal told reporters here that arrangements had been made to ensure compliance with the government’s order banning New Year celebrations on roads, beaches, hotels, clubs and resorts on the night of December 31 and January 1.

“We are going to restrict entry to beaches. Additional deployment will be there on Kamarajar Salai and East Coast Road and vehicle checks will be conducted.” The city police had drafted a scheme to prevent people from celebrating on roads and there would be 300 vehicle check points. “We want them to celebrate safely. Bike racing or bike stunts will endanger the lives of bikers and others who are on roads. We wish to do good to all. So all can stay in their homes and celebrate with their families,” Mr. Aggarwal said.

Asked if action would be taken against those who hold parties in beach houses, Mr. Aggarwal said: “It depends on the circumstances. If a family owns a beach house and they celebrate with close relatives, there is no issue with it. If they organise parties or celebrate by selling tickets, that won’t be allowed since it will be a public gathering.”