300 students will get free education at SRM

List to be put up on institute’s website

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology will provide free education to 300 meritorious students.

This is the second consecutive year that the institute’s founder-chancellor Paarivendhar announced the decision. It was one of his poll promises in 2019. Mr. Paarivendhar was elected MP from Perambalur in 2019.

A formal letter will be sent to each student, and the names of selected students will be displayed on the SRM website as well. The students will be admitted to programmes of their choice — engineering, agriculture, arts and science.

The MP met Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and sought a railway line via Ariyalur-Perambalur-Thuraiyur-Namakkal.

He also met Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who said the first survey for the railway line would be taken up shortly.

Mr. Paarivendhar also asked for the construction of a railway bridge at Kulithalai-Manapparai, bringing residual Cauvery water to Panjapatti lake through a canal and setting up of a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Lalgudi and Kulithalai. He has also made a request for cold storage facilities for small onion farmers in Turaiyur and Perambalur.