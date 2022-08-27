300 sovereigns,₹20 lakh stolen from businessman

Special Correspondent
August 27, 2022 23:35 IST

CHENNAI 

Unidentified persons broke into the house of a businessman in Kalakattur village, Kancheepuram district and decamped with nearly 300 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹20 lakh when he had gone on a pilgrimage with his family to Rameswaram temple on the occasion of ‘amavaasai’.

The complainant, Ganapathy, 52, who was previously a panchayat president and PMK functionary, is at present a DMK member. He had gone to Rameswaram with his family on Friday on the occasion of amavasai. On his return, he found the back door of the house broken open. and unidentified persons had gained entry. A steel bureau was broken and jewellery, silver articles and cash stolen. 

"Approximately 300 sovereigns of gold jewellery were stolen and the suspects have taken the jewellery in jute bags from the house", said Mr. Ganpathy. Based on his complaint, Magaral Police reached the spot and conducted an investigation. Forensic Experts also collected finger print samples from the scene of occurrence. Further investigation is on to trace the suspects.    

