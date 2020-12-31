300 city roads to have smart parking

Drivers can book their slots through an app before reaching the spot

The Greater Chennai Corporation has planned to increase the number of smart parking slots to 12,000. Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani announced this on social media on Wednesday.

The Corporation is planning to introduce premium smart parking spaces on Khadar Nawaz Khan Road with a fee of ₹40 an hour.

Other roads such as Anna Nagar Second Avenue, Third Avenue and Fourth Avenue will also get smart parking spaces at ₹20 an hour.

Smart parking spaces will be increased in Besant Nagar, Purasawalkam, T. Nagar and George Town.

At present, there are 3,000 smart parking spaces.

Roads in the vicinity of NSC Bose Road will get smart parking spaces shortly.

At least 300 of 471 bus route roads in Chennai will get smart parking spaces, the officials said.

App in the works

The Corporation has implemented the parking management system for improving the ‘On Street’ parking in congested neighbourhoods.

“Optimum usage of the available parking space enhances the overall functioning of streets in the city. Fatalities and injuries are likely to be brought down with parking discipline,” said an official.

Motorists can book a parking slot through the official GCC Smart Parking mobile app before arriving at the lot. The app navigates the user to the particular parking lot through the inbuilt Google Maps.

The parking fees can be paid through various e-payment options facilitated by the app. Number plate recognition cameras would capture the vehicle information and automatically generate e-receipts in the user’s mobile.

The project focuses on cashless transaction and IT-enabled system with dedicated mobile app, websites and other hybrid IoT facilities to ensure a friendly smart parking experience.

Further, the system will be integrated with multi-level car parking and other off-street parking facilities. There will be separate parking lots earmarked for bicycles, officials said.

“A prepaid system is on the cards. The system is not aimed at making profits but only to provide quality parking. The service providers would assist in towing and clamping vehicles which violate parking regulations, in concurrence with the Police Department. A dedicated control room for this purpose is functional at Ripon Buildings with necessary video walls and supervisors to monitor the operations,” the official said.