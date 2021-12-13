300 kg gutkha seized, 57 held

Police recover two-wheeler and ₹25,000 from the accused

In its drive against banned tobacco products, the city police have arrested 57 persons and seized nearly 300 kilograms of banned tobacco, gutkha and mava, in the last week. The police also recovered a two-wheeler and ₹25,000 from the accused persons.

Police said the one-week raid was conducted as part of the drive against banned tobacco products.

The Perumbakkam police stopped a two-wheeler during vehicle inspection and seized more than 150 kg of tobacco products from S. Sunil Kumar and H. Sachin Das of Bihar. Both the accused had taken a house on rent in Thazhambur and were running a tobacco manufacturing unit.

The police also seized two grinders used for making the banned products, a two-wheeler and cash. During the special campaign, the Neelankarai and Kannagi Nagar police arrested a few persons and seized banned tobacco products.