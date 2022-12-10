300 houses along coastline damaged, over 10,000 housed in 169 relief shelters

December 10, 2022 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

Over 10,000 people were housed in 169 relief shelters in various parts of the city on Saturday and at least 300 houses were damaged along the coastline after cyclone made a landfall along the coast.

ADVERTISEMENT

M. Radhika, councillor of Ward 174 in Besant Nagar, said: “Over 300 houses along the coastline were damaged. A number of residents near the coastline were affected. Some of the residents, including migrant workers from Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, have been housed in relief centres. We have distributed relief material to the migrant workers.”

According to civic officials, more than 10,000 people were housed in 169 relief shelters in various parts of the city but many of them started returning home after the cyclone landfall on Saturday.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi visited the affected areas and asked the engineers to provide relief material to affected residents.

The Corporation removed more than 500 trees that were uprooted in the cyclone on Saturday. The largest number of trees were removed in areas such as Besant Nagar, Adyar and Anna Nagar to facilitate movement of traffic. More than 95% of the trees had been removed by Saturday evening.

T.V. Shemmozhi, Councillor of Ward 104, said that 120 trees, including 30 huge ones, were uprooted in many of the 295 roads in his ward because of the cyclone on Saturday. “The traffic movement has been restored,” he said. A few trees were uprooted in areas such as Egmore, Chintadripet, Triplicane and Vepery.

Parithi Illamsuruthi, Councillor of Ward 99 in Egmore, said 19 trees in his area were uprooted because of the cyclone. “This includes five huge trees. All the trees have been removed,” he said.

Workers of Hindustan Petroleum outlet on Pantheon Road escaped unhurt as they closed the facility a few hours before a huge Peepal tree crashed. The tree damaged the entire outlet.

After the cyclone, the Corporation identified 350 uprooted trees that had to be cleared. By noon, traffic was cleared on 100 roads. Traffic along Marina beach Loop Road was disrupted owing to accretion of sand caused by the cyclone landfall on Saturday.

Marina beach remained closed on Saturday owing to cyclone landfall. The police were patrolling the stretch, advising visitors to leave the beach. The Corporation, however, opened playgrounds after the cyclone in several areas.

Police remove trees

The special relief teams of the Greater Chennai Police embarked on a major operation since Saturday morning and removed fallen trees in more than 100 places in coordination with other departments.

After Cyclone Mondous, over 126 big trees fell on roads across the city and approximately 100 trees were removed by the Greater Chennai Police.

Traffic resumed on Saturday morning on the stretch of Kamarajar salai between Gandhi Statue and Napier bridge which was closed except for the residents living on this stretch and emergency services vehicles from late night of Friday.

Similarly, the traffic resumed on East Coast Road between Akkarai and Kovalam, which was closed on Friday night.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal visited rain-affected areas, including police quarters. He said six signals were affected due to cyclone and would be restored soon. Nowhere the traffic was affected and no diversion was made in view of rain, he added.