30-year-old held under POCSO Act

The Guindy All-Women police personnel arrested a 30-year-old man under the POCSO Act on charges of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

According to the police, S Sudhakar, of Kannagi Nagar, reportedly promised to marry a 17-year-old girl and took her to various places from April 29. He then took her to his friend’s place in Tindivanam and sexually assaulted her. Soon after she went missing, the parents lodged a complaint.

The police rescued the girl on Saturday and handed her over to the parents. The case was transferred to the Guindy All-Women police station and Sudhakar was arrested. Investigation is on.

(Childline operates a toll free helpline — 1098 — for children in distress across the country)