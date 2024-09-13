ADVERTISEMENT

30-year-old dies after falling from a vehicle near Kasimedu

Published - September 13, 2024 10:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old resident of Kasimedu was killed after he fell from the mini truck during a religious procession on Thursday. The Stanley Hospital police have filed a case and are investigating. 

Police said Prem was a resident of GM Pettai in Kasimedu. On Monday, he fell from the vehicle which was transporting a Vinayagar statue to be immersed at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour. The fisherman, who was standing on the vehicle, lost balance when the vehicle was proceeding on Kodimaram Salai. Prem, who was admitted to the Government Stanley Hospital for treatment after he suffered a severe head injury, died on Thursday night.

