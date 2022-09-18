30-year-old arrested for murder of his friend

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 18, 2022 21:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The MGR Nagar police arrested a 30-year-old man on charge of murdering his friend.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior police official said R. Kandan, a resident of Nesapakkam, was undergoing treatment in the Government Royapettah Hospital after he was attacked by his friend Murthy, a native of Mayiladuthurai, during a verbal duel while they were consuming alcohol in a liquor shop on September 13.

The victim, who was hit with a log by Murthy, was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital where he died.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The MGR Nagar Police arrested Murthy the next day when he tried to flee the city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
murder
police

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app