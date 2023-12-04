ADVERTISEMENT

30 trees uprooted, compound walls damaged at Vandalur zoo

December 04, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy rainfall and strong wind due to Cyclone Michaung caused damage to Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) at Vandalur on Monday.

As many as 30 trees were uprooted inside AAZP and the compound walls on either side of Vandalur-Kelambakkam road to a total length of 50 metres were damaged, leading to localised flooding along the road stretches.

“No animal was harmed and all the enclosures are intact,” AAZP Director Srinivas R. Reddy said in a press release.

Otteri lake located inside the zoo also overflowed, damaging a portion of the compound wall. This flooded low-lying areas downstream of the lake. “Water levels inside the zoo are being monitored, and excess water is being drained out of the enclosure with the help of motor pumps. The drainage system of the zoo is being cleared of the debris to ensure proper drainage of rainwater,” the release added.

