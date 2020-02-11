30 students warned against violence

The city police nabbed 30 students who were allegedly involved in a clash on a running MTC bus a week ago. Their parents were summoned and warned that stringent action would be initiated against their wards if they continue to indulge in violence in future.

On February 4, the students travelling in MTC bus route no 21 entered into a brawl. As the bus reached Central Railway station, they alighted, broke the windshield and fled the spot.

J. Balaji, driver lodged a complaint with the police. The Flower Bazaar police last Thursday arrested two students of a city college in connection with the clash. After investigation, police nabbed 30 more students of a city college and enquired them based on video evidence.

Flower Bazaar Police called their parents and sensitised them to the illegal acts of their wards.