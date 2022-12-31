ADVERTISEMENT

30 sovereigns of gold jewellery stolen from house in Velachery 

December 31, 2022 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Velachery police have taken up investigation into a case of burglary of a house in VOC Nagar in Velachery to trace the gang which took away 30 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹27,000 in cash. 

The police said Kannan, 40, and his family left for a vacation on December 23 leaving their house locked. On Friday night, one of the neighbours called him to inform that the house’s front door was broken open. Mr. Kannan then sent a relative to check the house. His relative found the lock of the house broken and gold jewellery and cash stolen from the house.

