HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

30 sovereigns of gold jewellery stolen from house in Velachery 

December 31, 2022 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Velachery police have taken up investigation into a case of burglary of a house in VOC Nagar in Velachery to trace the gang which took away 30 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹27,000 in cash. 

The police said Kannan, 40, and his family left for a vacation on December 23 leaving their house locked. On Friday night, one of the neighbours called him to inform that the house’s front door was broken open. Mr. Kannan then sent a relative to check the house. His relative found the lock of the house broken and gold jewellery and cash stolen from the house.

Related Topics

Chennai / theft & burglary / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.