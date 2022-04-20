30 persons test positive for COVID-19 in T.N.

27 recoveries recorded in State; active cases stood at 235

With another 30 persons testing positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, eight of the 38 districts reported fresh cases.

Of the fresh cases, Chennai logged 17, Chengalpattu five, Tiruvallur and Vellore two each. Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Thanjavur and Tiruppur reported a single case each.

So far, the State has reported a total of 34,53,320 cases. As many as 27 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total recoveries to 34,15,060.

There were 235 active cases in the State. Of these, 109 persons were under treatment in Chennai. There were 38 active cases in Chengalpattu, 18 in Coimbatore. A total of 16 districts had nil active cases.

As many as 13,446 samples were tested in the State. Till date, a total of 6,59,64,705 samples were tested. With the positivity rate at 0.2%, Chennai’s positivity rate stood at 0.7%, according to Monday’s data.