ADVERTISEMENT

30 persons booked for illegal sale of World Cup tickets near Chepauk

October 08, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Special surveillance teams formed from the Triplicane police were stationed at several locations in and around the stadium

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested 30 persons for the unauthorised sale of tickets for the India vs. Australia match held as part of the World Cup 2023 at Chepauk Stadium on Sunday. A senior police officer said special surveillance teams formed from the Triplicane police were stationed at several locations in and around the stadium. The team identified 30 persons selling tickets at high prices at six places, including the Chepauk railway station. Based on this the police registered 17 cases and seized cash of more than ₹55,000 from them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US