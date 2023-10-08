30 persons booked for illegal sale of World Cup tickets near Chepauk

October 08, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police have arrested 30 persons for the unauthorised sale of tickets for the India vs. Australia match held as part of the World Cup 2023 at Chepauk Stadium on Sunday. A senior police officer said special surveillance teams formed from the Triplicane police were stationed at several locations in and around the stadium. The team identified 30 persons selling tickets at high prices at six places, including the Chepauk railway station. Based on this the police registered 17 cases and seized cash of more than ₹55,000 from them.

