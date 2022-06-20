30 out of 38 districts of Tamil Nadu report fresh COVID-19 cases

June 20, 2022 19:55 IST

Tamil Nadu logs 686 fresh cases

Tamil Nadu logged 686 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with 30 out of 38 districts reporting fresh infections.

In Chennai, cases marginally fell below 300 when compared to the previous day’s figure of 306. As many as 294 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the city, taking its overall tally to 7,55,512. There were 129 cases in Chengalpattu. Tiruvallur reported 50 cases, Kanniyakumari 47 and Kancheepuram 35. Coimbatore reported 24 cases, Thoothukudi 14 and Madurai 13.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three returnees - one from the U.S. and two from the U.A.E. - were among those who tested positive for the infection in the State. The fresh cases took the State’s overall tally to 34,61,560.

There were no deaths due to COVID-19. As many as 257 persons were discharged, while the active caseload rose to 3,951. Chennai had the most number of active cases, at 1,883. Chengalpattu followed with 783 active cases, while there were 204 active cases in Coimbatore and 203 in Tiruvallur.

A total of 17,208 samples were tested. As many as 208 beds - 84 oxygen-supported, 113 non-oxygen and 11 intensive care beds - were occupied in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals in the State. A majority of the admissions, accounting for 108 beds, were in Chennai.