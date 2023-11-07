HamberMenu
30% of head and neck cancers caused by smoking: expert

Rakesh Jalali, medical director of Apollo Proton Cancer Centre in Chennai, was speaking at the launch of a Centre for Excellence for Head and Neck Cancers at APCC

November 07, 2023 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A Centre for Excellence for Head and Neck Cancers was opened at the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC) in Taramani, Chennai, on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The centre is aimed at giving specialised care to patients.

Rakesh Jalali, medical director and head of radiation oncology at APCC, said the Centre for Excellence, inaugurated on the occasion of National Cancer Awareness Day, aims to provide comprehensive treatment to the most common cancers prevailing in the country. Dr. Jalali said that 30% of all head and neck cancers that are detected are caused by smoking. The Centre for Excellence, he said would take on curative, palliative and preventive roles.

Sandip Duarah, senior consultant, surgical oncology, APCC, said the Centre, provided with an array of cutting-edge equipment and equipped for robotic surgery, virtual planning, 3-D printing and narrow band imaging, could help in early diagnosis of potentially malignant cancer. 

Sapna Nangia, director, department of radiation oncology, APCC, said the prevalence of head and neck cancers is a concern, which necessitates a multidisciplinary approach, and the Centre would provide this. 

Other medical specialists including Prasad Easwaran and Naveen Hedne also spoke on the occasion. 

