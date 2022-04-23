30 kg ganja seized in Chennai; couple arrested
Contraband was concealed in their car
The Elephant Gate police arrested a couple for smuggling ganja from Andhra Pradesh for selling in the city and seized 30 kg of the contraband from them.
Following a tip-off, a special team mounted surveillance near the junction connecting Waltax Road and NSC Bose Road and intercepted a car. The couple, travelling in the car, gave evasive replies to the police. On searching the vehicle, they found the contraband concealed.
The police arrested Mohammed Nowzath Ali, 35, and his wife Ayesha, 23, of Muthiyalpat.
