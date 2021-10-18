3-year-old found dead near Sriperumbudur

Chennai

18 October 2021 03:41 IST

A three-year-old girl was found dead in a lake near Sriperumbudur on Saturday.

The police identified the victim as Prathiksha, the daughter of Sudhakar, owner of a stone crusher unit, of Umayal Paranancheri village, near Sriperumbudur.

She had been missing since Saturday morning when she was playing on the street.

Sighted near lake

Following this, a few villagers informed her parents that Prathiksha was seen at the nearby lake. The Fire and Rescue Services and the police were informed.

Fire and Rescue personnel came from Sriperumbudur and searched for the girl. Her body was retrieved on Sunday morning.

Personnel from the Oragadam police station sent the body for post-mortem examination and registered a case.

Investigation is on to identify the cause of death.