3 train sets for Metro Rail Phase 1 extension reaches CMRL Depot

All four coaches of the three metro train sets have reached Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) depot located at Koyambedu. These are part of the total supply of 10 train sets with the same configuration and specifications as supplied to the Phase – 1 project.

The Metro trains are being manufactured and tested for sub-systems functioning in Alstom facility in Sri City, Tada, Andhra Pradesh, according to an official statement.

The manufacturing of the train sets commenced in February 2019. “The trains have undergone various tests and inspections such as car body dimensional checks, water tightness check, static routine traction and brake tests, etc. which is witnessed and approved by CMRL,” the statement said.

CMRL officials inspected the Car level dimensions, Bogie testing, Car water tightness and train level static electrical and mechanical testing and conducted quality inspections before shipment of the Metro trains from factory, it added.

Further tests such as slow speed and high speed routine tests at the depot and mainline will be performed before deploying it to the passenger service, CMRL said.

The remaining 7 train sets are under various stages of manufacturing and the same is expected to be delivered by the end of February, 2020, it said.