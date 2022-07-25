3 Tamil Nadu forest staff to be rewarded for extraordinary work in the field

Special Correspondent July 25, 2022 18:27 IST

The anti-poaching watchers in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve tracked T23, the tiger that was captured alive after a struggle for 21 days

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) will reward three frontline staff from Tamil Nadu for their extraordinary performance in the field. In a letter to the Tamil Nadu Chief Wildlife Warden, the NTCA DIG of Forests said the committee had selected Bomman, Madhan and Meena Kalan, all anti-poaching watchers in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, for the reward. The reward will be presented by Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, on the occasion of Global Tiger Day on July 29, at Chandrapur Forest Academy, Maharashtra. Officials said the role of the forest staff was key in capturing the tiger T23 alive in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. Every morning, they used to provide information on the location of the tiger, using its footprints and other signs. After that, the search operation was carried out. Their names were recommended for this task, and the NTCA has selected all three for the award, an official said.



