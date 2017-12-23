3 receive life term for murder of man

A sessions court on Friday sentenced three persons to life imprisonment after convicting them of murdering a man in 2013.

According to the Esplanade police, on March 4, 2013, B. Sathyaraj, 24 of Kannagi Nagar, who had just appeared before a court in connection with a criminal case, was murdered by Viji alias Vijaykumar, 39, Appan Raj, 37 and Velu, 37, of Broadway.

The sixth additional sessions court also fined them ₹1,000 each.

Jailed for killing kin

A Mahila court sentenced a 32-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his sister-in-law.

According to the police, J. Prabu of Vellore, a mason, and his family were settled in MGR Nagar for over seven years.

His younger brother J. Jayaseelan also stayed with him and was hunting for a job. Prabu’s wife Vennila grew irritated at Jayaseelan for his dependence on them.

Amid a heated argument between the duo, Jayaseelan attacked Vennila with a weapon. She succumbed to grievous injuries.

Murder by beer bottle

A Sessions Court in Tambaram sentenced a 24-year-old man to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment for murdering a Tasmac employee with a beer bottle five years ago.

On July 8, 2012, Saravanan, a supplier at a Tasmac outlet in West Tambaram, quarrelled with his colleague Subramani, 52.

In a fit of anger, Saravanan took a beer bottle and hit Subramani on his head.

At the conclusion of the trial, the sessions court in Chengalpattu imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on Saravanan.