3 puppies added to City’s Sniffer Dog Squad

April 25, 2024 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - CHENNAI

R Sivaraman
R. Sivaraman
City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore with the new puppies that are inducted to the Greater Chennai City Police (GCP)‘s Sniffer Dog Squad.

Three new puppies are inducted to the Greater Chennai City Police (GCP)‘s Sniffer Dog Squad. The City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore named the new puppies of Belgian Malinois - ‘Carlos’, ‘Charles’ and ‘Lando’ and formally handed them over to the squad.

The Sniffer Dog Squad’s dogs help in arresting the criminals in many cases with their skills at the crime scenes including murder and robbery. Also, sniffer dogs work efficiently in bomb detection and drug detection and help in arresting criminals. For this purpose, the dogs of the Squad are given special training and medical assistance and are being cared for.

The Sniffer Dog squad is functioning at two places - Kilpauk and St. Thomas Mount headed by the Sub-Inspectors of police. A total of 21 sniffer dogs are being trained and cared for.

Of these, 14 dogs are specialised in bomb detection, ensuring quick and accurate identification of potential threats. Additionally, six dogs are used for crime detection and one dog for drug detection. The new puppies would be given special training to work in coordination with the police, said Mr. Rathore.

Five retired dogs at the Madhavaram Dog Squad kennels, receive the care they deserve after their dedicated service, said police.

