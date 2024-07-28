ADVERTISEMENT

3 persons held for supplying country-made bombs to BSP leader’s killers

Published - July 28, 2024 08:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

Though bombs were not used in the murder, the trio had procured and supplied the explosives to them

The Hindu Bureau

N. Vignesh

The Sembium police on Sunday arrested three more persons in connection with the murder of BSP leader K. Armstrong. All the three accused were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

A senior official of the Greater Chennai Police said the suspects were arrested based on the calls made to them for procuring country-made bombs.

N. Vijayakumar

The police identified the arrested persons as N. Vignesh, his brother N. Vijayakumar, and V. Mukilan. The trio were picked from their homes at Kamarajar Nagar in Kodambakkam. Though country-made bombs were not used by the gang, the trio had procured and supplied the explosives to them. The police had recovered two improvised explosive devices left by the killers at the scene of Armstrong’s murder, the police officer said.

V. Mukilan

Armstrong was murdered by a gang in Perambur on July 5. With the three latest arrests, 21 persons, including two women, have been arrested in connection with Armstrong’s murder. They include Ponnai Balu, the prime suspect and brother of deceased history-sheeter ‘Arcot’ Suresh. K. Thiruvengadam, another suspect, was killed in a police encounter near Madhavaram on July 14.

