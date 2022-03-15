3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 57,275, with three new cases reported on March 15. While a total of 56,075 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 37. The district’s death toll is 1,163.

In Ranipet district, no new cases were reported, and the total stood at 53,912. In Tirupattur district, a single case was reported on Tuesday, and the total number of positive cases stood at 35,730.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was one, taking the total number of cases to 66,804. Out of this, 66,108 have been discharged, and the number of active cases stands at 11.